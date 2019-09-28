Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.