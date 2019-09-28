Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

