Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $16.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $69,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,044,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

