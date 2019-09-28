Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 298,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,555.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.