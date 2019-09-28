Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

