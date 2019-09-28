Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,166 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,918,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Target by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 202,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.97.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

