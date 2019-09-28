Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 212 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $12.05 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

