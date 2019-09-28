LanaCoin (LANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,526.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $182,526.00 and $4.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,111,312,846 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

