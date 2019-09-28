Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $510,292.17. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $115,442.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,546 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

