LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTM. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut LATAM Airlines Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

LTM opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.31. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $19,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 333,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

