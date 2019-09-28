Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LAZY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lazydays worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

