Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.14 ($3.71).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 6th.

LON LGEN traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 249.80 ($3.26). 10,875,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.28 ($5,594.25). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Insiders bought 3,527 shares of company stock worth $888,181 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

