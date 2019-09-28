Legends Room (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $851,168.00

Legends Room (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Legends Room token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Legends Room has a market capitalization of $851,168.00 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Legends Room has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Legends Room Token Profile

Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Legends Room is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legends Room should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legends Room using one of the exchanges listed above.

