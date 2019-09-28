LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 474,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $150,039.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,817.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $242,921 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,692,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 425,690 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbourvest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

