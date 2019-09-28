Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LEN.B traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,552. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.06. Lennar has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

