Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives $112.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. 56,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,903. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

