Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $60.80 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $60.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 327,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,893. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

