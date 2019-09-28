Libra Credit (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, DDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

