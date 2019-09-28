LIFE (LIFE) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $449,708.00 and approximately $13,754.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, LIFE has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00192501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01028830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

