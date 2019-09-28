LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $54.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.05398960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015849 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

