Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 736.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 250.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

