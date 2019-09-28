LINA (LINA) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, LINA has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00192678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,095,682 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

