LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

LIQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,955. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.08.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

