LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 89.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 38.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 136,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

