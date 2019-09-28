Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $393,359.00 and approximately $65,581.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00647679 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 135.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,414,669 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,657 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

