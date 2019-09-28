Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of LOGI opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.7446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,939,440.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

