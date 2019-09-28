Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

LOW traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $109.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,131. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

