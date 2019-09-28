Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Luminex by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,680. Luminex has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminex will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

