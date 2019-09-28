Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.92

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00011202 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BiteBTC, Upbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $137,956.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Liqui, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.