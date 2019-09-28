MAI Capital Management Acquires 7,159 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 126.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,909,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $54.83 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

