MAI Capital Management Buys 10,311 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,181,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

