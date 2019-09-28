MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,677 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

