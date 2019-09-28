MAI Capital Management Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 160.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

