MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $139.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.