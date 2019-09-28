MAI Capital Management Invests $925,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 642,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,187,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 355,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

