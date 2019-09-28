MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,542 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Target by 24.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

