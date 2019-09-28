MAI Capital Management Purchases 181 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 52.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 509,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 176,263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 161,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,660,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,755,000 after buying an additional 411,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

NYSE BAX opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

