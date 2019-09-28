MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.41.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 351,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

