Manna 1-Day Volume Tops $185.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market cap of $427,890.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,503,270 coins and its circulating supply is 557,120,510 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

