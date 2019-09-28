Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $11,263.00 in Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $11,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mannatech stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.00.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Mannatech worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

