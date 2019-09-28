Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 894,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

