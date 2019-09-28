M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAA stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa acquired 27,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

