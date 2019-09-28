Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at BTIG Research

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.08. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $161.82 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 121,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

