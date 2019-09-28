Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. 15,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

