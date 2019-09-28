Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jfl Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $297,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,690 shares of company stock worth $299,919. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

