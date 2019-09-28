Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $19.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of MU stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 75,941,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

