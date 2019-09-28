Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $19.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of MU stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 75,941,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.