Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,482 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $56,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,941,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,498. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

