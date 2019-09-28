Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 126,673 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 49.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

