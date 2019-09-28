Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,941,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,498. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.