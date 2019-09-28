Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NERV opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.54. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

